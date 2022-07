I didn't think it was actually possible but Toys R Us is returning to Rockford, Illinois. One of my favorite things to do as a kid was going to Toys R Us. I could spend hours in the store walking up and down the aisles checking out all the fun items. Every Sunday I kept the ad out of the newspaper to start making my wishlist. I would save my money for my next visit to see Geoffrey The Giraffe and his friends. As an adult, I looked forward to taking my daughter there. I was sad when my favorite chain went out of business. It was the end of an era with so many great memories.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO