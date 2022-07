Glenn Martens has transformed Diesel, and a big part of its reinvention comes down to the brand’s ability to tap into the ongoing obsession with all things Y2K. Take Diesel’s 1DR bag, for example, which doubles as the label’s “it” accessory while also serving those looking for a hit of early 2000s nostalgia. Now, Diesel has unveiled and opened pre-orders for its Fall/Winter 2022 1DR collection, and by doing so it has doubled-down on the noughties fantasy.

