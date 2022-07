GRAFTON — Grafton police want to hear from any underage girls who may have been victimized by a man they say has been forcing girls to have sex in exchange for drugs. Police were first led to the home in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue on Monday, when a 17-year-old girl and her mother came into the police station to say the girl was sexually assaulted the day before by Jimmie Oliver, 60.

