Cedartown, GA

Back to School Prayer Service coming up this Saturday in Cedartown

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Turner Street Park will be hosting a Back to School Prayer Service and the community is invited to come out and participate.

The Saturday, July 23 event will begin at 6 p.m. in the park. Organizers are asking that students, educators and staff from local schools come participate in the service being held for the entire community.

Those wanting more information can contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.

