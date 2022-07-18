ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longchamp! Dagne Dover! 5 Travel Bags to Grab in the Nordstrom Sale — Save Up to $150

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

Have a trip coming up? Maybe you’re heading to a tropical destination, taking a road trip to see family or renting a house for a weekend with your best friends. Regardless of your plans, one thing they all have in common is the need for a good travel bag!

A travel bag or duffel can be either a nice alternative to a bigger suitcase or a great addition in case you need more space. It’s a weekend essential that can do so much more, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has some seriously awesome ones from top brands. Shop our picks below to save big for a limited time only!

This Longchamp Travel Bag

Nordstrom

We’ll always love Longchamp. This spacious nylon tote will make the perfect companion for your carry-on suitcase, as the leather strap can be slid right onto the handle!

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Neo Travel Bag (originally $255) for just $170 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Dagne Dover Travel Bag

Nordstrom

Look at this beauty! This stylish, sustainable duffel would make a great gift for any traveler (including yourself). We love the details like the padded laptop sleeve and shoe/laundry bag!

Get the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag (originally $200) for just $134 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Herschel Supply Co. Travel Bag

Nordstrom

Herschel always has excellent backpacks and belt bags, so it only makes sense that the same goes for the brand’s travel bags. This Watercolor Flower duffel sets the vacay vibes from the start, and details like a shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder strap make it perfection!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Novel Water Resistant Duffel Bag (originally $90) for just $53 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Mali + Lili Travel Bag

Nordstrom

Elevate your travel style even further by opting for this vegan leather weekender. So sleek and chic! We love its structured barrel shape and we seriously adore the animal print details on the strap and interior!

Get the Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag (originally $128) for just $75 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Tumi Travel Bag

Nordstrom

If you’re a big traveler and want to invest in a more expensive pick, this Tumi bag is the way to go. It actually comes with Tumi Tracer®, a system that helps you reunite with a lost or stolen bag using a one-of-a-kind 20-digit number!

Looking for more? Check out other travel bags and luggage in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

