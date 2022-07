WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An on-ramp to U.S. 23 south of Ann Arbor is closing to all traffic until early August. The ramp from Michigan Avenue, or U.S. 12, to southbound U.S. 23 is slated to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, and remain off limits to vehicles until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO