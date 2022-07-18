ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Armory bows to public criticism and cancels far-right ReAwaken America tour

By WXXI News
WXXI News
WXXI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yBnC_0gjki6nJ00
Max Schulte / WXXI News The Main Street Armory.

ReAwaken America has been put to sleep.

Facing heavy criticism for playing host in August to the traveling circus of right-wing speakers, and despite an email in which he stated, “I believe everyone has the right to their own opinions and beliefs,” Main Street Armory owner Scott Donaldson announced Monday morning that he is cancelling the event.

The indie pop-rock band Japanese Breakfast, nominated for Best New Artist at this spring’s Grammy Awards, put the show in the national spotlight when it announced late last week that it was cancelling its Sept. 27 concert at the Armory.

“We have canceled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the ReAwaken America tour,” Japanese Breakfast lead singer and songwriter Michelle Zauner wrote in a Facebook post. “We were told the event was cancelled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward.”

The Rochester indie rock band Joywave, which has just completed a national tour and has played the venue in the past, quickly jumped on board as well. Front man Daniel Armbruster said the band would not appear at the Main Street Armory again if it went through with ReAwaken America.

“We reached out directly to the Armory and heard nothing back,” Armbruster wrote in a Facebook post. “If the ReAwaken America Tour does take place as scheduled, we will not be playing there in the future. Have heard a few agents behind the scenes feel the same about booking their artists there as well.”

The ReAwaken America Tour, booked for Aug. 12-13 at the Armory, features far-right speakers who advocate on behalf of conspiracies that have been thoroughly debunked, including claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax. The extensive roster scheduled for the Rochester shows included former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who called on Trump to declare martial law and “temporarily suspend the Constitution” after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump confidant -- and nearly ex-con -- Roger Stone was also scheduled to appear. In 2019, he was sentenced to more than three years in prison for lying to Congress, obstructing a House probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 campaign and witness tampering. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence.

Donaldson, who has not commented on the ReAwaken America controversy to local media -- although he did talk to The Washington Post -- added in his email that he hoped future concerts and sporting events would continue to be supported by members of the community, “Apart from the ones who have threatened myself and staff, you are not welcome.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUHF

'Soul of the Women Concert'

The "Soul of the Women" concert will be held in Rochester this weekend on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Yoldan Smilez will host event and will be joined by Joy Little, Starr Elise, and Therese Lott. Producer Evans Buntley and Assistant Producer and Comedian Rudolph Valentino joined Good Day Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Inside RGH nurses’ fight to unionize

Karen Rockefeller was a nurse at Rochester General Hospital for 41 years, beginning in 1976. In her time she saw nursing union talks come and go, often meeting strong resistance from administrators. She was always supportive, but the campaigns never made it far. Recently, that luck changed for union hopefuls...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor signs declaration of emergency after 'carnage' of gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Carnage—that's the word Mayor Malik Evans used to describe the gun violence in Rochester. Thursday, the mayor signed an emergency declaration giving him the powers he would have if the city were hit by a natural disaster—and News10NBC pressed the mayor for an example of what he could do.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Violent crimes chronically impacting North Clinton businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As violent gun crimes continue to rise here in the city, the President of the North Clinton Avenue Business Association says it's having a major impact on businesses in that area. News10NBC talked to a business owner who says it's tough trying to attract new...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: So where did the gas tax savings go? The data may have the answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Did you fill up today? The price of gas is coming down in Rochester, albeit very slowly. The average price of a gallon of unleaded in Rochester on Wednesday was $4.75. The average price nationally is 29 cents lower. Up until June 1st, the launch of New York’s gas tax holiday, that was normal. The price of regular unleaded in Rochester was always 10 cents to 30 cents higher than the national average price. But that was not the case immediately after the gas tax holiday began.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Verdict is in for the estranged husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The verdict is in for the estranged husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren. A jury found Tim Granison not guilty of felony criminal possession of a firearm and endangering a child. Granison, however, was found guilty of endangering a child with respect to a legal...
getnews.info

Premium Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops and Cabinets in Rochester, NY

The kitchen and bathroom are significant parts of the home that require the services of an expert to ensure that everything gets done perfectly. Kitchens By Premier is a locally operated and owned company offering exceptional services to Rochester homeowners. We can help improve the value of your home and make it more functional by installing premium kitchens and bathroom countertops that your guests will surely love.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Rochester Armory#Reawaken America#Japanese#Best New Artist
The Rochester Beacon

Ready to raise the curtain

After the last two years, Jen Moore is ready for the theater to offer some much-needed fun. “There are a lot of important, good shows now about social justice. But, after COVID and how hard that all was, sometimes I just want to go have fun. I want to go out and laugh and have a fun time,” Moore says.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

City aims to bring nature to the forefront at Maplewood Park

The city plans to invest $5.5 million into a new Nature Center at Maplewood Park, the vast majority of which comes from COVID relief dollars. A modest, rectangular building sits at the northern end of Maplewood Park, a two-mile stretch of meandering trails and greenspace along the western banks of the Genesee River. At present, it is marked with a sign that reads “Maplewood Training Center,” although it has had...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: The numbers don’t lie, Data leads to questions about gas tax savings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we're crunching the numbers. The question we’re investigating is as follows: Are Rochester consumers still getting the full gas tax savings? After delving into the numbers, that's the very question I'm taking to state and county leaders, leaders who promised us they would monitor prices to make sure retailers and middlemen didn't keep the savings promised to us.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Grants Awarded to Help Protect Finger Lakes Farms

Money is headed to the Finger Lakes Land Trust to help protect one of Yates County’s biggest family farms. More than $38 million is being awarded to strengthen New York’s agricultural industry through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. The 40 awarded projects will protect a total of 11,772 acres of valuable farmland across the State, helping to keep agricultural land in production and ensure the long-term viability of New York’s farming operations.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

5th annual Taste of Wayne County returns to Newark Tuesday

NEWARK, N.Y. — An annual festival that highlights some of the best food in the area returns this week. The 5th Taste of Wayne County event gets underway Tuesday afternoon in the village of Newark. Guests will be able to sample signature dishes, beverages and other products from businesses...
NEWARK, NY
Daily Messenger

Canandaigua Emergency Squad, Naples Ambulance merge

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Naples Ambulance have officially merged. Similar to CES’s 2015 merger with East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance, the Naples Ambulance merger will ensure the same commitment to timely emergency care to the greater Canandaigua community by creating the Naples Ambulance Division of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
183
Followers
162
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy