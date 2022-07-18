Deshaun Watson, NFLPA reportedly plan to sue NFL if Browns QB suspended for 1 year

The Cleveland Browns and rest of the NFL world are still patiently awaiting a decision from arbitrator Sue Robinson on quarterback Deshaun Watson and it seems like everyone is going to have to wait just a little longer.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, Sue Robinson’s decision could “bump up against” – or overlap – with the first few days of Browns training camp.

Robinson said there is a belief that Sue Robinson could be taking her time in order for the NFL and Watson to reach a settlement.

In a follow-up tweet, Robinson also added that if Watson indeed incurs a full-year suspension, whether it be from the arbitrator or a league appeal of her decision, his camp and the NFLPA have already decided they will file a lawsuit against the league in federal court.

Watson, whom the Browns traded for a subsequently gave a $250 million fully guaranteed contract earlier this offseason, has been accused of sexual misconduct or assault in 24 civil lawsuits by massage therapists.

Watson has settled 20 of those 24 suits while the NFL is independently investigating if he violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Sue Robinson’s decision is likely to have major ramifications on both Watson and the Browns and a lawsuit against the league in federal court will seemingly drag this out further.

Perhaps the NFL will want to reach a settlement in order to avoid this step and make the story go away, but previous reports suggest the league wants a one-year suspension.

Whatever comes next for Watson, who has not played since 2020, it sure seems like it will not be the end of this controversy unless there is indeed some sort of settlement.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram