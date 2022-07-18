ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Rodger ‘Dodger’ Powell

By Derrick Stuckly
 3 days ago

Rodger "Dodger" Powell, age 51, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside Services for Rodger will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas. No visitation will be held.

Gary Wayne Ballard, 55, of Brownwood

Gary Wayne Ballard, 55, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022
BROWNWOOD, TX
David Michael Murphy

David Michael Murphy, age 73, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Services are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gladys Sutton

Gladys C. (Yankee) Sutton, age 98, passed away on July 18, 2022. Gladys was born in Birmingham, AL to William Morris Corns and Mary Gladys Rogers Corns. Gladys married A.I. Sutton on June 3, 1943, in San Saba, Texas. She participated in Birmingham youth sports, especially softball
BROWNWOOD, TX
Linda Kay Fisher Marino, 63, of Brownwood

Linda Kay Fisher Marino passed away on Friday, July 15th 2022, at the age of 63, at her home in Brownwood, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who cherish her deeply. Her family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Brownwood High School

Brownwood students will be returning to school on Wednesday, August 17, and Brownwood High School (BHS) prepares for a new year of academic and athletic excellence. With an ever-expanding range of classes, dual credit/enrollment opportunities, and professional certification offerings, BHS students have more choices than ever as they prepare for life after graduation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Sharon Allgood, 73, of Brownwood

Sharon Allgood was born November 12th,1948. After a brave battle with cancer, she passed from this earth to her heavenly home on July 18th, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 73. Funeral services for Sharon will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 22nd at Heartland Funeral Home
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brown County 4-H News: July 21

July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brownwood police arrest two for forgery

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery. Dispatchers received a call from Sonic employees of a citizen parked at a stall who was attempting to purchase drinks with a fake $100 bill.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Patsy Wheeler

Patsy Wheeler, age 96, long time Coleman County resident, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Two Arrested and Charged with Forgery

According to a news release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7:00 pm officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery.
BROWNWOOD, TX
City of Brownwood reports major water line break

The City of Brownwood issued the following information at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday morning:. City of Brownwood is experiencing a major water line break, affecting residents and businesses within a half mile of Coggin Avenue and 14th Street. Crews are on site working on repair. Estimated repair will take multiple hours.
BROWNWOOD, TX
‘We would have ended up with another Mesquite Heat or Eastland Complex situation’: Eula fire crews put out Potosi fire on Highway 36

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the Potosi volunteer Fire Department battled the Saddle Lakes in far south Abilene, another fire broke out north of Potosi just off Highway 36. The Eula and Clyde Fire departments answered the call for mutual aid, allowing Potosi to focus attention on the fire at hand.
ABILENE, TX
Major Crash at Dangerous Rural Intersection Wednesday Evening

EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person.  According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded.  It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden.
EDEN, TX
‘We have no evidence’: Cross Plains PD fights rumors of arson after multiple fires in recent weeks

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in Cross Plains Sunday evening, destroying a building and marking this fire as the third in not quite three weeks, which has caused concern for many Cross Plains residents. Now, as rumors of arson circulate, the Cross Plains Police Department (CPPD) work to squash the popular
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 21

On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Theft. The caller stated an unknown person(s) had taken her Kia Soul without her permission. A report was made. On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a Deceased Person. Caller advised a 71-year-old female
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX

