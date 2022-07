FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man working on a tower in Anderson County has been found dead.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fell while working on the tower at Williams Road near Interstate 85 and Highway 187. His name has not been released.

Deputies think the body could have been there for a couple of days.

