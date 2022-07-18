ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake

By Sheri Castle
The Daily South
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's...

www.southernliving.com

