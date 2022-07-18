Livermore bowling alley to reopen following deadly shooting

(KRON) — The Livermore bowling alley that was the site of a deadly shooting Saturday night will reopen today, according to a post on its social media page. One person died and two were injured at the shooting that took place after a fight broke out at Granada Bowl on Saturday.

One of the individuals involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired several rounds that struck three adult victims, police said. The suspect then fled the scene and is currently at large.

Granada Bowl will reopen Monday at 4:00 p.m. and expects “to have shortened hours until further notice,” according to its social media post. The bowling alley said it would post updated hours soon and thanked the public for its understanding.

In a subsequent post, the bowling alley announced its kids bowl free program would be turned off this week while the business manages “how to move forward from this situation.”

Both surviving victims of the incident are said to be in stable condition, according to police. The deceased victim was identified as Antonio D. Vargas.

