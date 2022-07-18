ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCCC Says It Has Forgiven Millions In Student Debt

 3 days ago
Oklahoma City Community College said Monday it has forgiven nearly $4 million worth of student debt.

The announcement was made by school president Dr. Mautra Staley Jones.

OCCC said it was able to forgive the debt due to COVID-19 funds connected to its Fresh Start Initiative.

More than 4,500 students who were enrolled in the semester between Spring 2020 and Spring 2022 stand to benefit from the debt forgiveness.

Students who qualify must also have an outstanding balance as of July 15, 2022, the school said in a statement.

