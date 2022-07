DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Voters in both Rapid River and Gladstone will be asked to approve a school bond issue when they go to the polls on August 2. Both communities are asking for the ability to sell municipal bonds to finance things like capitol improvements, infrastructure repairs, technology, transportation and sports facilities, just to name a few. Gladstone is asking to sell just under $48 million in bonds, while Rapid River is seeking a little over $12 million with no increase in taxes.

RAPID RIVER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO