James Merriman Sr.

Gladys C. (Yankee) Sutton, age 98, passed away on July 18, 2022. Gladys was born in Birmingham, AL to William Morris Corns and Mary Gladys Rogers Corns. Gladys married A.I. Sutton on June 3, 1943, in San Saba, Texas. She participated in Birmingham youth sports, especially softball; she and her...
Gary Wayne Ballard, 55, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022 with interment and military honors to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Rodger “Dodger” Powell, age 51, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside Services for Rodger will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Linda Kay Fisher Marino passed away on Friday, July 15th 2022, at the age of 63, at her home in Brownwood, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who cherish her deeply. Her family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July...
Delbert Royce Wallace ,79, of Bangs, TX, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Brownwood Texas with his family by his side. Visitation will be on July 21, 2022, from 4-6pm at Davis Morris Funeral home in Brownwood, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on July 22,...
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery. Dispatchers received a call from Sonic employees of a citizen parked at a stall who was attempting to purchase drinks with a fake $100 bill.
July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.
Brownwood students will be returning to school on Wednesday, August 17, and Brownwood High School (BHS) prepares for a new year of academic and athletic excellence. With an ever-expanding range of classes, dual credit/enrollment opportunities, and professional certification offerings, BHS students have more choices than ever as they prepare for life after graduation.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website on Thursday shared its latest projections for the 2022 football season for Class 4A Division I’s Region I. The Brownwood Lions, who moved to District 2 after spending the last four years in District 5 of Region II, are now the league favorites over Andrews, Lubbock Estacado, Big Spring and San Angelo Lake View – in that order. However, the magazine is different from Thursday’s website reveal, as Andrews was tabbed to capture the district title in the publication.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate. An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel […]
EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person.
According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded. It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden.
Few details have been confirmed at this time but Shannon's emergency…
Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Theft. The caller stated an unknown person(s) had taken her Kia Soul without her permission. A report was made. On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a Deceased Person. Caller advised a 71-year-old female...
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board of Directors met Tuesday and approved the purchase of portable restroom trailer to be used for downtown events, among other city related activities. The trailer will feature four toilets for women, three toilets for men and three urinals for men. The cost of the...
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in Cross Plains Sunday evening, destroying a building and marking this fire as the third in not quite three weeks, which has caused concern for many Cross Plains residents. Now, as rumors of arson circulate, the Cross Plains Police Department (CPPD) work to squash the popular […]
