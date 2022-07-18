ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Video: Bech, Jones talk LSU football at 2022 SEC Media Days

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRIMJ_0gjkeOAc00

ATLANTA — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and company arrived at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center to officially open the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Jack Bech and Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. spoke with local media Wednesday morning at the 2022 SEC Media Days about the upcoming college football season.

As a freshman, Jack Bech started in 7 games for LSU last season and recorded 43 catches for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Here is Jack Bech:

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is entering his second season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Clemson.

Jones registered 34 total tackles and 1 sack in 5 starts for the Tigers last season and looks to take on a bigger role in the 2022 season.

Here is Mike Jones Jr.:

Comments / 0

