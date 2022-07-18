ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Corsair's iCue and Elgato software is getting this key feature from Nvidia

By Allisa James
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8GyC_0gjkdyXd00
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia announced that Corsair will integrate the former’s Broadcast app into its iCue and Elgato software this week, including the Elgato Wave Link and Elgato Camera Hub.

In order to take advantage of this new integration, according to the official Nvidia (opens in new tab) blog post, you’ll need a compatible headset, microphone or camera, and an Nvidia RTX GPU. The Corsair integrations of the app mean you won't need to run the app, instead simply enabling the features from the software itself when using a Corsair headset.

Broadcast is made of several features that aid in live streaming, including the noise removal and echo removal aspects, which process audio and suppress almost all background noise. The video integration for Elgato’s Camera Hub allows Elgato Facecam owners to enable a virtual background feature, eliminating the need for a green screen.

Analysis: Why you should be using Nvidia Broadcast

The Broadcast app, formerly known as the RTX Voice, is a versatile and incredibly useful app that can seriously upgrade your streaming experience. And if you’re using an RTX GPU, you should be using Broadcast, period.

For instance, the background noise removal tool uses the GPU and its AI technology to isolate your voice and suppress any other background noises. There’s a handy sliding scale too, in order to fully control how much you want to control the strength level. It’s especially useful for getting rid of those loud pet noises that many streamers struggle with.

You can also use Broadcast to alter your backgrounds in three main ways: blur, replacement, and removal. The last option allows you to auto-frame your face and remove empty space. You can also toggle between "Performance" and "Quality" and control the background blur’s strength.

Hopefully, this announcement will spur more brands to support Broadcast integration with their products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKfZ9_0gjkdyXd00

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Fitbit Charge 5 has a new smart feature that could be quite a relief

Fitbit quietly added an important feature to its Charge 5 activity trackers and it’s all about tracking your phone, instead of you. The latest firmware, version 57.20001.171.50, which arrived on Tuesday, adds the ability to ping your paired smartphone and make it emit a loud noise in order to find it. After using the “find phone” button, hitting the “cancel” prompt on the Fitbit Charge 5 will stop the noise.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Nvidia Rtx#Icue#Elgato Camera Hub#Elgato Facecam#The Rtx Voice#Gpu#Ai
TechRadar

Surprise Android phone update brings Android 13 feature early

One of the big selling points of Android 13 is that it'll bring a new look to Google Pay, essentially rebranding it to Google Wallet as a place you can store all your payment information and also cards, passes, tickets and more (Google Pay does have these features but it's not laid out well for most of them).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

More brutal malware-laden Android apps are lurking on the Play Store

More malicious mobile apps have been found and removed from the Google Play Store following urgent warnings from security experts. Cybersecurity researchers from ThreatLabz recently reported (opens in new tab) spotting three different malware families, hiding in a multitude of apps that between them have had more than 300,000 downloads.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal just got its most generous feature yet

Diablo Immortal now lets you regularly change character class, and won’t even charge you for doing so. The class change mechanic was rolled out in the latest Diablo Immortal update, allowing you to flexibly switch between classes completely for free. You’re now able to swap once every seven days and can keep switching between all six Diablo Immortal classes as many times as you like.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

IBM claims to have mapped out a route to quantum advantage

IBM has published details on a collection of techniques it hopes will usher in quantum advantage, the inflection point at which the utility of quantum computers exceeds that of traditional machines. The focus is on a process known as error mitigation, which is designed to improve the consistency and reliability...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it’s set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn’t contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020’s mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he’s going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 make Fitbit's smartwatches obsolete?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is all but confirmed to drop on August 10, during Samsung’s keynote Galaxy Unpacked presentation next month. Launching alongside Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones the Galaxy Watch 5, like its predecessor, is sure to come stuffed with features and be running, like its predecessor, a combination of WearOS and the next iteration of its own One UI Watch skin.
YOGA
TechRadar

Will a Stray Xbox version be released?

The possibility of a Stray Xbox release is not as slim as you might think. The title has captured the hearts and imaginations of even the most curmudgeonly gamers and that could extend to more in time. Not all have been blessed with access to the much–beloved cat simulator. As...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft reverses ban on open source software sales

Microsoft has done an about-turn on its decision to ban the sale of open source software in its app store following uproar from the developer community. The change follows a recent report that the company was set to delay the introduction of new rules that would ban open source software on the Microsoft Store, which had initially been planned for this week.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Want to bag the best deal?

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 in India is set to arrive in a few days' time and there are likely millions of Prime members who are eyeing a new smartphone or a smart watch or a consumer electronic product, and so on, for the sale is exclusively for Prime members.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Thinkware X1000 review

Thinkware’s X1000 is ideal for anyone who need a quick and simple dash cam with front-and-rear cameras. It has a great little touchscreen and doesn't need an app to get the best from its features, though it lacks GPS or cloud backups of your footage. +. Great touchscreen. +
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Synology DiskStation DS1522+ review

Lots of good things in the DS1522+, although it displays Synology’s dislike of specific technologies, and there is still significant room for improvement, especially on external drive connections. Each year Synology revamps its NAS. Not in a wholesale way, but selectively. It doesn’t enhance each product in the range,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Lenovo's new ThinkCentre is an Intel-powered all-in-one SMB beast

Lenovo has unveiled its newest all-in-one PC aimed at helping small to medium businesses grow and prosper. The ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 is continuation of Lenovo’s neo desktop line (opens in new tab), with the addition of innovative assisted features powered by built-in AI. These workstations are powered by...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy