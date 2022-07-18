ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

'California Historic Route 66 Needles to Barstow National Scenic Byway' garners award

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
The “California Historic Route 66 Needles to Barstow National Scenic Byway” received the 2022 Hospitality Award from the National Scenic Byway Foundation.

Designated as a National Scenic Byway in 2021 by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Needles to Barstow National Scenic Byway represents 144 miles of Route 66’s scenic and historic 2,040 miles across six mid-western states.

Presented at the Heartland Byway Conference, the hospitality award was one of eight first-in-class awards given by the foundation.

NSBF President Chris Sieverdes presented the awards during the national dinner and ceremony in May at the Schwinn Barn in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The Needles to Barstow National Scenic Byway was recognized for their hospitality and collaboration during their first-anniversary celebration of national designation.

More than 300 attendees gathered at the El Garces Harvey House and Depot, in Needles, including representatives from two other Route 66 states, Arizona and Illinois, to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

“Our 18 partners are diverse, but all with the common interest in Needles, Route 66 and the Mojave Desert,” said byway representatives in their project application to the foundation.

The organization counts Native American tribes, cowboys, outdoor enthusiasts, motorcyclists and preservationists among their partners, many of whom were present at the celebration.

“We’re proud to recognize the hard work of each byway community through our awards program,” said National Scenic Byway Foundation executive director Sharon Strouse. “While we receive more projects for consideration that we are able to award, it’s a testament to the vibrant byway community as a whole that so many worthy projects are taking place across our nation to showcase the assets of America’s Byways.”

Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway All-American Road in Wyoming received an Honorable Mention in the Hospitality category.

Rte. 66 history

Through the 1940s, Main Street/Route 66-91 was considered among the most traveled in the country as the route was peppered with motels and restaurants.

The luster of the historic highway began to diminish in the late ‘50s when Interstates 15 and 40 arrived via President Eisenhower’s Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956, according to History.com

The highway act established America’s 47,800-mile Interstate Highway System and eventually led to Route 66 becoming obsolete.

Eisenhower first became aware of the need for better highways in 1919, when he participated in a U.S. military motor convoy from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco.

Intended to test what it would be like to move an army across the country, the journey took 62 days. Then, during World War II, he witnessed the strategic advantages of Germany’s autobahn highway network.

As president during the Cold War era, Eisenhower advocated for an interstate highway system, touting it as beneficial for military defense operations as well as for the nation’s economic growth. Interstate 40 subsequently replaced a large segment of Route 66 and the roadway was decommissioned in 1985.

However, in the aftermath, a variety of non-profit groups were formed to help preserve the historic highway and much of Route 66 remains drivable today.

For a full list of award recipients, visit nsbfoundation.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

