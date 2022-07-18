ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo suspect Payton Gendron pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

By Ben Feuerherd
 3 days ago

The white teenager accused of gunning down 10 black people in a race-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to 27 federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.

A court-appointed attorney entered the not guilty plea on behalf of 19-year-old Payton Gendron, who remained silent during the brief arraignment, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles.

The lawyer told the judge in the western New York federal courthouse that she hoped to resolve the case before trial, signaling that Gendron may end up pleading guilty to some or all of the charges in the 27-count indictment against him.

The Department of Justice has not yet decided whether it will seek the death penalty in the case.

Federal prosecutors secured the indictment from a New York grand jury last week, detailing how Gendron allegedly substantially planned for the May 14 massacre and took aim at vulnerable older people.

The avowed white supremacist is accused of opening fire with a Bushmaster XM rifle at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, targeting black shoppers and store employees because of their race.

Gendron, of Conklin, NY, allegedly scrawled racist screeds on his rifle in white paint, including “Here’s your reparations!”

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
If the feds do not seek the death penalty, Gendron faces life in prison on the federal charges.
BigDawg via REUTERS

“The Justice Department fully recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people and American democracy,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement after the federal indictment was unsealed on the two-month anniversary of the massacre.

“We will continue to be relentless in our efforts to combat hate crimes, to support the communities terrorized by them, and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them,” he added.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The 10 victims who were killed by 19-year-old Payton Gendron during a massacre at Tops supermarket.
A group estimated in the hundreds takes part in a March For Our Lives event on June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images

He also faces state charges for the bloodbath , including hate-motivated domestic terrorism, murder and attempted murder as a hate crime. If convicted of the domestic terrorism hate crime charge, he would get an automatic life sentence. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

With Post wires

Comments / 3

Michelle
3d ago

I bet he feels accomplished that he took out the elders who couldn’t fight back.. why is this boy still alive?

Reply
3
michael Fay
3d ago

take him out of protective custody and place him in general population things will take care of themselves

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Murder#Domestic Terrorism#Justice Department#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Tops#Ap Photo
