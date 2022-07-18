ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Marlins’ Miguel Rojas livid after umpire Ron Kulpa’s horrendous strike call

By David Scott
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Miguel Rojas couldn’t believe his eyes after this call during Sunday’s Marlins-Phillies game.

As the Marlins were trailing the Phillies 4-0 in the bottom of the ninth in Miami, Bryan De La Cruz was in the batter’s box with two men on and two outs. With the first pitch of the at-bat De La Cruz was instantly put at a disadvantage after getting a called strike on a pitch closer to his ankles than his knees.

De La Cruz stepped out of the box while laughing to himself over the call as boos poured down from the stadium. Rojas immediately called Kulpa out from the Marlins dugout over the call.

Bryan De La Cruz of the Marlins argues with umpire Ron Kulpa about a called strike during the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies.
AP

This wasn’t Kulpa’s first blown call of the night. In the second inning, Jesus Aguilar was ejected from the game for arguing a strikeout call. He was struck out on a pitch that was also well outside of the strike zone.

After the game was over, Rojas took to Instagram to continue to express his frustration, saying:

“This guy was trying to start his all star break since the first inning. Gotta be more professional than that. but who cares is just another at bat in the 9th inning,” Rojas wrote.

Miggy Ro ain’t happy pic.twitter.com/PcMdXMmfQw

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 17, 2022

The 4-0 loss to the Phillies means the Marlins finish their first half at 43-48 and 14 games back of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

WASHINGTON, DC
