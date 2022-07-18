An armed bystander shot & killed the Greenwood mall shooting suspect. Did he break the law?

A 22-year-old armed bystander is being praised as a hero for using a gun he brought inside the Greenwood Park Mall, in spite of a policy prohibiting weapons at the site, to kill a mass shooter who opened fire on shoppers at the mall's food court Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m., the mall's closing time. A gunman carrying a long rifle and several magazines of ammunition shot and killed three people and wounded two others, police said.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said during a news briefing held after the shooting.

But, the presence of the guns — by both the initial gunman and the man who shot him — has drawn attention to the mall's no-weapons policy and raised questions on social media about concealed carry inside of businesses that prohibit guns.

Police: Bystander who shot suspect carried gun legally

On Monday, police identified the bystander as Elisjsha Dicken of Seymour. Dicken does not have police or military training. Dicken was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend when the shooting started.

Ison said Dicken confronted the gunman within the first two minutes of the shooting. Dicken, who could legally carry the firearm under the permitless carry law, was armed with a pistol and fired several rounds, striking the gunman.

"Many more people would have died last night if not for the responsible armed citizen who took action very quickly within the first two minutes of the shooting," Ison said during a news conference on Tuesday.

When asked if shoppers could legally carry guns inside of Simon malls for any reason, a spokeswoman for Greenwood Park Mall referred to owner Simon Property Group's Shopper Code of Conduct , which simply states "no weapons." She did not elaborate.

If customers ignore those policies or signs in some states, they are violating the law and can be charged with a crime. That's not the case in Indiana; not exactly.

Greenwood Park Mall's no-weapons policy is akin to a "no shoes, no shirt, no service" sign you might see at a gas station, or a sign requiring masks in order to shop, said Guy Relford, an Indiana attorney and firearms instructor who is a prominent voice on the state's gun laws. Such signs are simply stating a business owner's policy.

Attorney: No-gun policy won't create legal issue for armed bystander

If a customer does not adhere to the policy, a business owner can demand that the customer leaves. And if the customer ignores that demand, the customer is now trespassing, which is an Indiana crime.

But if no one asked Dicken to leave, then he wasn't trespassing.

"So the fact that (Greenwood Park Mall) had a no-gun policy creates no legal issue whatsoever for this gentleman," Relford said, "and it certainly has no effect whatsoever on his ability to use force to defend himself or to defend the other people in the mall."

Jody Madeira, an Indiana University law professor, echoed Relford's sentiment, agreeing that Dicken may have violated Simon Mall’s policy prohibiting firearms at the mall, but “he wasn’t committing a crime unless they asked him to leave and he refused.”

“It’s disrespectful,” she said of violating the mall’s policy, “but it’s not unlawful.”

Mall statement calls armed bystander 'heroic'

In a statement, the mall credited Dicken for stopping the initial shooter.

"We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect," the mall's management said in a statement.

As of March 31, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group's real estate portfolio included 95 malls, 69 premium outlets, six lifestyle centers, 14 Mills and 15 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico. The company also has majority noncontrolling interest in Taubman Realty Group, LLC, which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Simon also has ownership in outlets in Asia, Europe and Canada.

