Marion, OH

Briefs: Bidding ends Friday for Marion Public Library fundraiser

By Marion Star
 3 days ago
Sitting Pretty bidding closes Friday

The BookMarks Friends of the Marion Public Library Sitting Pretty fundraiser is in its final week. Access app.galabid.com/sittingpretty or scan the QR code displayed with the pieces to place an online bid on the beautifully repurposed library chairs and stools. There are 12 pieces creatively reimagined by local artists, many of which are loosely-based on a book title. For complete information about the fundraiser visit MarionOHBookmarks.org/SittingPretty.

The striking pieces can be viewed at Alluvial Private Wealth, Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, Baires Restaurante, Carroll’s Jewelers, Pillar Credit Union, Sweada Mae Art Café, The Marion Palace Theatre, Marion Public Library, Topped Ice Cream, Explore-It-Torium, and Marion Family YMCA through Wednesday.

On Thursday the chairs and stools will make their final public appearance at Downtown Marion’s Third Thursday gathering. The online bidding closes at noon Friday. Winners will be notified online. No payments will be collected until the auction closes and the highest bidder is notified.

The BookMark’s mission is to support the services, facilities, and needs of Marion Public Library. Visit the group’s website, MarionOHBookMarks.org for more information.

Ohio Wildlife Council receives proposal to allow three fishing lines statewide

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal to allow a maximum of three lines while fishing statewide during its regularly scheduled meeting on July 13, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. If approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council, the proposed rule change would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

If approved, Wednesday’s proposal would align statewide rod and reel regulations with those already in place for the Lake Erie Sport Fishing District, Ohio River fishing units, and Pymatuning Lake by increasing the limit to three lines. This change was proposed to streamline fishing regulations.

An additional proposal would remove site-specific catfish regulations for Hoover Reservoir and align the popular fishing destination with statewide rules.

Additionally, the Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal that would specify that an annual shooting range permit would expire one year from the date of issue. Under current regulations, an annual shooting range permit, required of those 18 and older to shoot on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C ranges, expires on the last day of February each year.

A complete list of proposals is available at wildohio.gov. Additional information on current regulations can be found in the latest hunting and trapping or fishing booklets.

Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to register by calling 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

