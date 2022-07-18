ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Greg Sankey on SEC expansion: Texas, Oklahoma are better additions than UCLA, USC

By Stefan Krajisnik, Nashville Tennessean
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — As SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took the stage to open SEC Media Days, his mind went back to a late-June vacation.

Sankey arrived to a lake in Skaneateles, New York, looking to relax, he said, when the news broke. UCLA and USC were leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten.

“So much for our summer vacation,” he said to a room full of reporters in the College Football Hall of Fame.

But the moves don’t appear to faze him, as he said Oklahoma and Texas trump UCLA and USC.

Sankey didn’t gather SEC presidents until about a week after the news broke on June 30 because he didn’t want to send the message the conference was panicking the expand.

He said the SEC’s decisions regarding expansion wouldn’t be based off what others do.

“We wanted to be patient,” Sankey said. “We wanted to communicate. We’re comfortable at 16 (teams). There’s no sense of urgency, no sense of panic. We’re not just shooting for a number of affiliations that make us better.”

SEC ODDS: Alabama football favorite to win conference and national titles

ALL-SEC: USA Today Sports Network's preseason All-SEC football team

Sankey echoed the words of Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, who told the Clarion Ledger last week the SEC is powerful enough to not base its movement off others.

“We know who we are,” Sankey said. “We are confident in our collective strength.”

Oklahoma and Texas aren’t set to join the SEC until July 1, 2025. However, the potential of those programs ditching the Big 12 early has been rumored.

Sankey says that decision is between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12.

“That’s not up to me,” he said.

Sankey says Texas and Oklahoma have been invited to SEC meetings, particularly regarding scheduling, so both can be part of long-term discussions.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

