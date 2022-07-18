ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how every SEC football team will fare in 2022 standings

By USA TODAY Sports Network
 3 days ago
Ready for a rematch? Or a rubber match?

That's what USA TODAY Sports Network experts project for SEC football in the 2022 season.

Alabama and Georgia played in the SEC Championship Game last season, with the Crimson Tide winning. The two schools played again in Indianapolis in the College Football Playoff final, with Georgia reversing the result and claiming the national championship.

Will they do it again? A poll of 17 experts who cover the league found them unanimous that Alabama will win the SEC Western Division and also that Georgia will win the Eastern Division, setting up another showdown in Atlanta in December for the league title.

And they were equally unanimous that Alabama will prevail.

Here is how our experts see it playing out:

SEC East

1. Georgia*

3. Kentucky

4. South Carolina

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama*

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. LSU

5. Ole Miss

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

Champion: Alabama*

