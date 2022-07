Bicycles are tempting targets for any thief – they’re easy to ride away on, easy to sell and often have a very high value. In fact, insurer Quotezone estimates there were 64,500 bikes stolen last year as the UK emerged out of lockdown and the fuel price rises began to bite.But how do you stop a determined thief pedalling away with your pride and joy? Well, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that a decent lock is probably the best place to start.Enter Kryptonite’s New York fahgettaboudit mini. It might just be the ideal choice if you need...

BICYCLES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO