ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Navy's Famed Blue Angels Aerial Acrobatics Team Selects First Female Pilot

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its 76-year history, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will feature a female pilot. The Navy...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Defense One

A Success in Norfolk Should Also Be a Warning

When it comes to hardening military infrastructure against climate change, the good news is that a Norfolk, Virginia, flood-control effort and some other projects are coming to fruition. The bad news is that far too little work is underway elsewhere—and while major construction projects can take a decade to complete, floods and extreme weather are already here and will get worse. As lawmakers debate the 2023 budget request, they must remember that the kind of resilience and energy-efficiency efforts proposed by the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security are not just urgent but overdue and in need of acceleration.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
City
Mounds View, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the 1800’s, African Americans served in the U.S. Army Calvary unit called the Buffalo Soldiers. Today their memory is alive and well across the country, but the Buffalo Soldiers of today ride iron horses. You may have seen a few extra bikes in town last week for the annual Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club national convention.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Virginia is for lovers, and we can guarantee that you’ll love living in Virginia Beach, VA. In addition to its gorgeous beaches and fun water activities, Virginia Beach offers a pretty amazing lifestyle. Residents can’t get enough of the mouthwatering dining options, growing craft beer scene (you’ll even find a deliciously inventive pineapple IPA here), miles of farmland and creative atmosphere (think colorful murals, sculptures, museums and performing art venues). Plus, finding a great career comes easily for residents in Virginia Beach, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hampton.gov

Downtown Hampton Live: Slapnation

Join us at Mill Point Park for a free show featuring the band Slapnation. This concert is part of downtown Hampton's free concert series Downtown Hampton Live.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lee
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Planning a trip to Virginia? Well, you’re going to want to save time in your itinerary to delve into all the best things to do in Virginia Beach. It’s not just all about beautiful beaches at this East Coast gem—although they are stunning!. If you’re into dazzling...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Kyiv City Ballet Comes to Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine is coming to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts September 19-22. The ballet company left Kyiv on one of the final flights out of the city before Russia’s invasion. They haven’t been able to go home since. The dancers have been performing throughout Europe since the war began and will be heading to the US next, making a stop in Suffolk where they will perform “Tribute to Peace”, “Swan Lake”, and also host ballet classes.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Angels#U S Navy#The Blue Angels#The U S Navy#Gladiators#Nbc News#Nbcnews Com
WTKR News 3

Heat emergency with your pet? Don't be surprised if your ER visit requires a drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
odu.edu

Old Dominion University announces selection of Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as Chief Integration Officer

Monroe, who comes from the Baylor College of Medicine, will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare. As part of a comprehensive, ongoing effort to establish an academic health sciences center with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in partnership with Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion University has selected Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as its Chief Integration Officer and Senior Advisor to the President, effective Sept. 6, 2022, for a two-year period throughout the planning and implementation process. In this role, Dr. Monroe will lead the University's Integration Management Office by providing oversight and support of the continued and critical work with EVMS, as well as other partners, to strengthen health-focused academic program offerings, world-class research in both existing and new specialty areas, and state-of-the-art clinical care, as well as expand the workforce pipeline for needed health care workers.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Virginia Business

HeadWaters temporary casino changes course in Norfolk

Pamunkey-run resort to pursue temporary casino on permanent casino footprint. HeadWaters Resort & Casino, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s $500 million gaming project planned for Norfolk, announced Wednesday it is abandoning its temporary casino plans at Harbor Park, instead locating the facility on the same property as the permanent casino.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Tiffany Nicole Cake of Norfolk, July 10

Tiffany Nicole Cake, 33, of Norfolk, VA passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Born on May 23, 1989 in Chesapeake, VA to Debra Harrison Cake and Richard D. Cake. Tiffany was a painter, cook, pastry chef, server, and tattoo artist. She loved to sketch and draw when she was not spending time with friends and family. Tiffany was a talented and smart young lady that danced to her own tune.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy