Navy's Famed Blue Angels Aerial Acrobatics Team Selects First Female Pilot

Monroe, who comes from the Baylor College of Medicine, will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare. As part of a comprehensive, ongoing effort to establish an academic health sciences center with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in partnership with Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion University has selected Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as its Chief Integration Officer and Senior Advisor to the President, effective Sept. 6, 2022, for a two-year period throughout the planning and implementation process. In this role, Dr. Monroe will lead the University's Integration Management Office by providing oversight and support of the continued and critical work with EVMS, as well as other partners, to strengthen health-focused academic program offerings, world-class research in both existing and new specialty areas, and state-of-the-art clinical care, as well as expand the workforce pipeline for needed health care workers.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO