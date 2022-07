Simon Pegg, who has appeared in Star Trek and Mission: Impossible, has labelled the Star Wars fandom as “toxic” and “hard to please”. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Jim And Sam show, Pegg was asked which movie he thinks has “the hardest fans to please.” The actor didn’t hesitate when responding, “to be honest—and as someone who kind of was, you know, kicked off about the prequels when they came out, the Star Wars fanbase really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment. I’m probably being very controversial to say that.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO