Christiana, DE

Rescue crews free driver after crash on I-95 near Christiana Mall

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
The driver became trapped inside the vehicle.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- All lanes of I-95 northbound have reopened in Christiana, Delaware after a serious crash.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday under the Christiana Mall flyover ramps.

According to authorities, the one-vehicle crash happened when the driver struck the Jersey barrier after suffering a medical emergency.

The 75-year-old male driver became trapped inside the four-door sedan.

Rescue crews were able to free the victim 15 minutes later.

He was treated by paramedics for possible head and internal injuries and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

An 82-year-old female passenger was treated by paramedics for facial and chest trauma. She was transported to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The Delaware State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

