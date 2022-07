(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating after a woman died at Cook Park Sunday. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man and woman were at the park together. The woman went went into the restroom, and after she didn't come back for awhile, the man went to check on her. He noticed she was not breathing, called 911, and administered CPR until first responders got there.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO