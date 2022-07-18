ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘CMA Fest’ to Air Three Hours of Unforgettable Performances This August

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhFG0_0gjkX7QJ00

“CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can’t miss collaborations and unforgettable performances Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on ABC and available next day on Hulu. The primetime special is led by first-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Catch a sneak peek of “CMA Fest” HERE.

“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” shared Bentley. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”

“I am co-hosting this whole shebang,” laughed King. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!”

“When Dierks and Elle first performed together at Fest in 2016, I knew they had something special,” said “CMA Fest” Executive Producer Robert Deaton. “The festival itself may be over, but thanks to these two, along with a solid slate of performances and special collaborations, the party continues in homes across America. It was a fun challenge to think differently with our setup these last two years, but it felt great to be back with a full house at the stadium.”

Filmed from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN during the 49th CMA Fest in June, the television special features 30 performances from music’s hottest stars as they take the stage during the four-day festival. Fans will be talking for weeks about stellar collaborations including Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring BRELAND, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker. Additional performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Elle King
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Mackenzie Porter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy