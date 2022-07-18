TV's Best Bets

Tuesday, July 19

Baseball’s All-Star Game, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox; pregame at 7. It’s time for baseball’s best to go Hollywood, with the game in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stadium. Appropriately, two Dodgers (Mookie Betts and Trea Turner) were voted starters; so were two Los Angeles Angels (Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani). The Dodgers also have pitchers Clay Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.

“America Outdoors,” 9 p.m., PBS. Baratunde Thurston spent 40 years in the East — Washington, D.C., Maryland, Harvard, New York. But a few years ago, he moved to Los Angeles; “I was surprised how green it is,” he says here. Now we get outdoor glimpses: The Los Angeles River offers 51 miles of kayaking, plus fishing for carp, drolly called “sewer salmon.” Thurston also meets urban farmers and joins a group of Black surfers.

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip” finale, 10 p.m., PBS. A detour on Route 66 forces Mona Haydar and her husband, Sebastian Robins, to Las Vegas. That’s fortunate because they meet an Afghan refugee who set a record by spinning on his head 137 times in a minute. Their journey shows Muslim philanthropy — a free farmer’s market in Vegas, a free clinic in San Bernardino — and history, including the Army’s brief use of camels.

“What We Do in the Shadows,” 10 p.m., FX. Here is Nadja’s big moment, opening her vampire nightclub. She’ll even have a superstar performer (vampire rapper Rickie Sucks) … if she can get around his handler (played by Fred Armisen). It’s a funny episode, albeit more adult than most, due to a request (specific and anatomic) Nandor makes to his genie.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m., ABC. The summer-Tuesday line-up for ABC started and ended early, leaving holes. Here’s a rerun of the the season-opener for “Feud,” which has new episodes Sundays; it’s Kal Penn v. Erika Christensen and the “Abbott Elementary” cast vs. “Hacks.” That leads into reruns of “Judge Steve Harvey” at 9 and “The Rookie” (two witnesses are killed) at 10.