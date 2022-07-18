ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Striking Photos Show Europe Trying To Cope With Brutal Heat Wave

By Chris McGonigal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZi2u_0gjkWsqi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ko0d_0gjkWsqi00 People take an early-morning swim in the Jesus Green pool on Monday as temperatures begin to rise in Cambridge, England. (Photo: Leon Neal via Getty Images)

Brutal heat has gripped Europe this week, sending temperatures soaring in Spain, Portugal, the U.K. and France and contributing to massive deadly fires in multiple countries .

Below, see some of the latest photos of people (and animals) trying to deal with the sweltering heat and find ways to cool off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HkwH_0gjkWsqi00 Sweat runs down the face of a member of the Household Troop at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Monday. (Photo: via Associated Press) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADVJH_0gjkWsqi00
A police officer gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London on Monday. (Photo: via Associated Press) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3zOl_0gjkWsqi00 Water from a fountain runs down in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday. Germany expects high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: Michael Probst / AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieEYH_0gjkWsqi00 A digital thermometer displays a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius (approximately 104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Oxford Circus, central London. (Photo: Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhatk_0gjkWsqi00
A man sunbathes on the beach in Mousehole, Cornwall, during the U.K.'s first red extreme heat warning on Monday. (Photo: Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCqAu_0gjkWsqi00 People jump from a rock into the sea at Brighton, southern England, on Sunday. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X75m1_0gjkWsqi00
A dog refreshes with water jets in Brest, western France, on Monday.  (Photo: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziDAL_0gjkWsqi00 An aerial view shows people swimming in the sun at Hathersage Swimming Pool, west of Sheffield in northern England, on Monday. (Photo: OLI SCARFF via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn8vA_0gjkWsqi00
Men relax in the sun on Monday in London. (Photo: Carl Court via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prDsb_0gjkWsqi00 A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham, England, on Monday. (Photo: via Associated Press) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVr55_0gjkWsqi00 A man uses a newspaper as a fan while traveling on the Bakerloo line in central London during Monday's heat wave. (Photo: Yui Mok / AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtoUv_0gjkWsqi00 People throw water at each other during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. (Photo: Manu Fernandez / AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLspq_0gjkWsqi00 Revellers take part in the annual "Naval Battle" of Vallecas in Madrid on Sunday. (Photo: Juan Medina via Reuters)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

