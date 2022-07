Last month, New Jersey art-punk standard-bearers Titus Andronicus announced their return with a cover of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back,” their first new music since 2019’s An Obelisk. At the time, they only hinted at more new material, but now they’ve shared that their seventh studio album, The Will To Live, will arrive Sept. 30 via Merge. Along with the news is a lead single, “(I’m) Screwed,” which also has a music video.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO