“It’s a little like being on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!” says longtime Realtor Rebecca Jepsen of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International’s Los Gatos office. She says many factors are contributing to the turbulence in our market and, more importantly, our lives. We are experiencing the highest inflation rate seen in the last 40 years, currently hovering at around 9% (it was about 2% pre-pandemic). Of course, this affects all aspects of our daily expenditures, from astronomically high gas prices to more dollars spent at the grocery store, where prices are up about 10% versus last year. If you are in the market for a new car — don’t expect to get a deal. The cost of entertainment is also up, from restaurant prices to hotel rates and airfares.

LOS GATOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO