Three correctional officers injured after weekend assault at Hagerstown-area state prison

Three state correctional officers were treated at Meritus Medical Center on Sunday after an "inmate-on-staff" assault at Roxbury Correctional Institution south of Hagerstown, according to the state agency that oversees Maryland's prisons.

All three correctional officers had injuries not considered life-threatening and none of them required "911 transport," Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, wrote in an email.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Sunday with an inmate assaulting a correctional officer as a group of inmates were participating in morning outdoor recreation, Vernarelli wrote.

Correctional officers from all three local state prisons, as well as specialized units including special operations, K-9, and intelligence and investigative division detectives, assisted, Vernarelli wrote. Detectives were working with RCI to identify suspects.

RCI was locked down and the "situation was resolved without further incident," Vernarelli wrote.

The other two local state prisons are Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown and the Maryland Correctional Training Center. All three are along Roxbury Road off Sharpsburg Pike and are medium security facilties.

Vernarelli wrote that he could not get into specifics about the incident.

