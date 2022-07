This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Enter your local Bed Bath & Beyond or scroll through your favorite e-commerce website looking for the best bedding and you’ll be deluged with sales copy that touts thread counts: 300, 800, 1000. Some consumers infer that a lower thread count means sentencing yourself to a string of restless nights by sleeping on what feels like a burlap sack, while a 1000-count bed sheet set belongs in Windsor Castle. But what’s really going on with thread counts? Is it materially relevant, or just material marketing?

