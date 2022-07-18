ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death investigation ongoing after teen killed in Chester, SC shooting, police say

By Andrew Dys
 3 days ago
A teen was killed in a shooting Saturday in Chester, police said.

The male victim, 15, died after being shot on Loomis Street, said Makeesharia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Tobias said.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

The victim was taken by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Chester, deputies said. The name of the victim has not been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first on the scene and found the victim on the ground after he was shot, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Deputies are assisting in the investigation, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Suskin.

The State Law Enforcement Division was also dispatched to the scene.

“We are using all the resources locally and statewide that we have in investigating this shooting,” Chester police spokesperson Tobias told The Herald Monday.

The city of Chester has about 5,500 residents. It is the county seat of Chester County, which has around 32,000 residents.

The fatal shooting in Chester County is the second in July and third fatal shooting since late May.

All three cases fatal shootings remain under investigation, records show.

