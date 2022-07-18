ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Sea turtle nests are hatching

By Jason Schaffer
amisun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNA MARIA ISLAND – Plenty of little flipper tracks are on the beach and lots more are on the way as the first loggerhead sea turtle nests of the season begin to hatch. At least 21 nests have hatched this month, according to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring...

www.amisun.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

Sad News from the Staff at Zoo Tampa

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Alligator bite incident sends Sarasota man to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was hospitalized with serious injuries following an alligator bite incident in Myakka City. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Eric Merda, 43, was bitten by the gator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp, 23745 County Road 675. They say he was in the water at the time.
SARASOTA, FL
travelyouman.com

Anna Maria Island VS Siesta Key- What’s The Difference?

You’ve probably heard of the beaches of Sarasota’s well-known barrier islands, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, and Siesta Key, if you love the beach and are considering a vacation to Florida. Between Tampa and Fort Myers on the gulf coast, this group of islands outside Sarasota is widely renowned for its white sand beaches, turquoise seas, and small-town atmosphere. Many people are lured here while looking for Florida’s greatest beaches because they want to escape the busy, overly touristic beaches of St. Pete and Clearwater (to the north). In this Anna maria island vs Siesta Key comparison, we will help you to figure out what the best destination available for you to visit is.
SIESTA KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anna Maria, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Anna Maria, FL
amisun.com

Piney Point stormwater to be discharged into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO – Approximately 4.5 million gallons of stormwater contained in a storage pond at the Piney Point property will soon be discharged into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee (SeaPort Manatee). The water to be discharged contains elevated levels of salinity (salt) but does not contain the same high levels...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Turtles#Loggerhead Turtle#Nesting#Fwc#Amitw
fox13news.com

Gator bites man in Manatee County

Just days after a woman was killed by two Sarasota County, another attack occurred in the Bay Area. A man had serious injuries to his arm when a gator bit him in Manatee County.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Researchers Are Studying How Red Tide Affects Our Long-Term Health

At this time last year, Sarasota and Manatee County residents were facing a red tide outbreak sparked by high water temperatures and the Piney Point disaster that killed thousands of fish, birds and other types of marine life. Tourists and locals were deterred from going to the beach because the smell was so strong, while toxins from the blooms floated through the air, causing symptoms like shortness of breath, coughs, itchy and watery eyes and noses, and headaches. Even if you lived miles inland, you could experience these side effects.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Longboat Observer

New owners aim to maintain charm of Sarasota property

A pledge from buyer to seller to maintain much of a bayfront property's park-like setting when building a new home was key to a $5 million real estate deal in Sarasota recently. The 2.42-acre wooded retreat at 3222 Old Oak Drive in Shoreland Woods was for decades home to Sarasota's...
SARASOTA, FL
Inside the Magic

Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sister Keys purchase celebrates 30-year anniversary

Skimming over a 1988 edition of the Longboat Observer, Rusty Chinnis’ eyes landed on an advertisement for the sale of the Sister Keys, a collection of four islands in north Sarasota Bay. The advertisement prompted Chinnis to pause, recalling recent developments on adjacent Jewfish Key, which had sprouted new...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Eight businesses join Publix-anchored center

A lineup of eight new retail companies are coming to The Landings in Sarasota, including a cookie business, a food truck-turned-restaurant and a workout studio. The Landings is a Benderson Development project that features an open-air shopping, dining and wellness experience. The Publix-anchored center is located off U.S. 41 south of Proctor Road.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

County finalizes $100 sale of land near UTC for Mote aquarium

Eight dollars and 50 cents an acre. Along a busy interstate highway. Adjacent to some of the most valuable inland property along the central Gulf Coast. In this time of rapidly escalating real estate prices, that kind of deal is unheard of but not impossible if you’re planning to build a tourism-generating, $130 million aquarium on 11.76 acres of formerly county-owned land between The Mall at University Town Center and Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy