ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

Touch and Feel!!!

By Tim
wkrq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome touch and feel everything for your home renovation at Signature Hardware’s showroom...

www.wkrq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Cobblestone Café owners to retire

Mother-daughter duo and Cobblestone café owners Jen Black and Brenda Spade recently announced their plans to retire. Black and Spade announced their plans over Facebook on July 19. Spade founded the restaurant at 654 Highland Ave. in Fort Thomas in 2005. Her daughter joined the operation after she finished college and the pair have successfully run the business for the past 17 years.
FORT THOMAS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Erlanger, KY
City
Fort Mitchell, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Dogs rescued from hoarding situation brought to SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Young female engineer helps lead billion-dollar project

NEWPORT, Ky. — One of the biggest construction projects along the Ohio River is showcasing the talents of a 27-year-old female engineer from Cincinnati. Tara Erhart is the project manager for the backbone of the project: A two-story parking garage that will serve as the foundation for offices, hotels and a thousand residential units, along with restaurants and retail space. It’s a billion-dollar project called Ovation in Newport, Ky.
NEWPORT, KY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springs Pike
Fox 19

90+ dogs rescued from Salt Creek Township home

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WXIX) - The SPCA Cincinnati assisted Franklin County Sherriff’s Department on Friday with the rescue of more than 90 dogs from a home in Salt Creek Township. After a weekslong investigation, Franklin County Deputies issued a search warrant at the residence in the 21000 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
cincinnatimagazine.com

Five Restaurants Where Every Day Is GoettaFest

If you’ve checked out Glier’s GoettaFest, a local two-weekend celebration of all things goetta, chances are you’re looking to find the dish on your plate again. It’s no secret that the German sausage with blends of pork, beef, oats, onions, and spices is a Cincinnati breakfast staple, and the goetta craze is only growing. Here are five restaurants where you can get your goetta fill all year long.
CINCINNATI, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Malibu Barbie Truck coming to Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Come on Barbie, let's go party!. Next month, a Malibu Barbie Pop-Truck will be parked at the Kenwood Towne Center near the Cheesecake Factory. Barbie fans will be able to check out an all-new limited edition 70s-inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. Shoppers will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

WGRR, WKRQ, WUBE and WLW nominated for Marconi Awards

Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle, the "Married with Microphones" morning team on WGRR-FM, received an early wedding anniversary gift from the National Association of Broadcasters. They were named Marconi Awards finalists for large market radio personality of the year Tuesday, the day before their 37th wedding anniversary. "Chris and I...
CINCINNATI, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Teacher of Year candidates announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. announced the selection of 24 outstanding Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2023 Valvoline™ Teacher Achievement Awards. Broken down into elementary, middle and high school categories, they are:. Elementary School. --Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy