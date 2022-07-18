Touch and Feel!!!

Northern Kentucky-based Snappy Tomato Pizza has announced Tim Gayhart, current franchise owner of five locations and area developer of 13 stores, will become the Company’s new owner. “I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career, having started 30 years ago with a loan of $20,000 for...
Pat Goetz wanted to build a home on an acre of land in downtown Cincinnati. Since that’s not exactly possible, she and her husband, architect Lynn Adam, decided to look at the river cities in Northern Kentucky; they settled on a hillside property in Dayton. “I think we found...
Mother-daughter duo and Cobblestone café owners Jen Black and Brenda Spade recently announced their plans to retire. Black and Spade announced their plans over Facebook on July 19. Spade founded the restaurant at 654 Highland Ave. in Fort Thomas in 2005. Her daughter joined the operation after she finished college and the pair have successfully run the business for the past 17 years.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lunch for a nickel sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? July 20 is National Hot Dog Day and Frisch’s is making it possible for you to celebrate with a burger and a five-cent hot dog. Jordin Nabi, vice president of marketing at Frisch’s, and chef John Zenk.
CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.
NEWPORT, Ky. — One of the biggest construction projects along the Ohio River is showcasing the talents of a 27-year-old female engineer from Cincinnati. Tara Erhart is the project manager for the backbone of the project: A two-story parking garage that will serve as the foundation for offices, hotels and a thousand residential units, along with restaurants and retail space. It’s a billion-dollar project called Ovation in Newport, Ky.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter says it's taken in 300 animals in July alone and it would like to see some adopted or go to a foster family. Burnelle is a German Shepherd described as "the sweetest, most snuggly thing" and she needs a home.
A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
NEWPORT, Ky. — A Newport soup kitchen is in desperate need of volunteers. Henry Hosea House serves dinner seven nights a week, but Executive Director Bruce Stelzer said he's been struggling to find enough volunteers to make those meals happen. The York Street soup kitchen has been a staple...
SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WXIX) - The SPCA Cincinnati assisted Franklin County Sherriff’s Department on Friday with the rescue of more than 90 dogs from a home in Salt Creek Township. After a weekslong investigation, Franklin County Deputies issued a search warrant at the residence in the 21000 block...
If you’ve checked out Glier’s GoettaFest, a local two-weekend celebration of all things goetta, chances are you’re looking to find the dish on your plate again. It’s no secret that the German sausage with blends of pork, beef, oats, onions, and spices is a Cincinnati breakfast staple, and the goetta craze is only growing. Here are five restaurants where you can get your goetta fill all year long.
Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
CINCINNATI — You may have heard of a group called the 'Kia boys.' If not, it's a name given to a group of car thieves that specifically break in or steal Kia's and Hyundai's. The trend has spread to the Midwest and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Police are urging drivers to be cautious.
CINCINNATI — Come on Barbie, let's go party!. Next month, a Malibu Barbie Pop-Truck will be parked at the Kenwood Towne Center near the Cheesecake Factory. Barbie fans will be able to check out an all-new limited edition 70s-inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. Shoppers will be...
The owners of Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. are hoping to be the proprietors of Butler County’s sole bricks and mortar sports betting emporium when wagering becomes officially legal next year. The deadline to apply for a Class B license to begin operations in January was Friday...
Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle, the "Married with Microphones" morning team on WGRR-FM, received an early wedding anniversary gift from the National Association of Broadcasters. They were named Marconi Awards finalists for large market radio personality of the year Tuesday, the day before their 37th wedding anniversary. "Chris and I...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. announced the selection of 24 outstanding Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2023 Valvoline™ Teacher Achievement Awards. Broken down into elementary, middle and high school categories, they are:. Elementary School. --Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson...
