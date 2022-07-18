Rebel Insider: Storylines you likely won’t hear about Ole Miss football at SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin isn't opposed to sharing the spotlight with the other coaches found in Mississippi. After all, there's a trio of characters that call the Magnolia State home. In Oxford, it's Kiffin, coming off Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in program history. In Starkville, it's Mike Leach, the fun-loving uncle who knows offenses like the back of his hand and countless anecdotes of pirate trivia.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO