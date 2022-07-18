Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from lake over the weekend

A man is dead after shooting himself during a standoff with police on a Massachusetts highway. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 7 p.m. yesterday, a Massachusetts State Police sergeant observed a 2018 BMW 430XI, occupied by 49-year-old Anthony Miele, of Quincy, parked outside the Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway, Methuen. The MSP Sergeant recognized the car as the subject of a “Be On the Look Out” alert related to multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts. The suspect began to drive away and the Sergeant, who was in an unmarked cruiser, followed him. A short time later, the Sergeant and a second MSP Trooper who responded to assist, attempted to stop the BMW, but the suspect refused to stop and fled through several side streets and onto Route 28 (Broadway) south. MSP Troop A Headquarters authorized pursuit of the suspect vehicle and assumed command and control.

