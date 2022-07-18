ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from lake over the weekend

By Ken Paiva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts man has drowned while at a lake over the weekend. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a young man was pulled from Silver Lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus yesterday...

