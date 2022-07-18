ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

By Stacker
republic-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

www.republic-online.com

republic-online.com

Kansas audit points to complexity of enforcing state income tax law on cryptocurrencies

Michael Hale, an attorney with the Kansas Department of Revenue, said the IRS was taking the lead in determining how best to impose income taxes on cryptocurrencies and Kansas would be advised to follow the federal government's lead when engaging with the secretive and complex market. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature's YouTube channel)
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Following the money: Millions spent on Kansas abortion amendment from across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.
KANSAS STATE
farmtalknews.com

Southeast Kansas private water wells: possibilities and risks

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Anti-abortion groups are making misleading claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.”
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansans cool off in the salt mines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas. One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
KANSAS STATE
eenews.net

Kansas town taps ranch water 70 miles away, ignites legal fight

There’s a practice in the High Plains when drought sets in and shallow wells run dry. It’s called “water mining,” and it involves tapping deep aquifers to keep kitchen faucets and farm irrigators running. Now two small west-central Kansas cities — Hays and Russell — are...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Historic heat across Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today should be the hottest day in Wichita in five years. While the record high of 109 (2006) is probably safe, if we make it to 107 degrees, it will be the highest recorded temperature in Wichita since July 22, 2017 (107).
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas feedlot workers charged with cattle theft

LARNED, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men who worked as cowboys at a central Kansas feedlot have been charged with stealing nearly a dozen head of cattle last year. Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett said Wednesday that 24-year-old Axel Elian Gomez-Saldana and 42-year-old Ruben Lopez-Lupercio are each charged with felony theft of property worth between $1,500 and $25,000.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Evergy says power grid in Kansas is ready for heat wave

Officials with Evergy said there is enough power in the system to meet anticipated demand as temperatures reach triple-digits in Kansas this week. The utility said Tuesday that there have been no calls for electricity conservation. In a press release, Evergy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley...
KANSAS STATE

