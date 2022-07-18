Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced the state’s partnership with Sweet Grass County through the Angel Initiative. “It’s critical we address the substance use crisis in Montana, and to succeed we need innovative solutions, like the Angel Initiative,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By partnering with sheriffs and treatment providers across the state, we aim to get more Montanans on the path to treatment and recovery. We’re proud to have the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office on the team, and we’ll keep adding more as we go.”

