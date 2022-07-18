ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WAWA is giving free coffee and fountain drinks to all guests on July 18

By Andrew Carson
knightnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWawa, the grab and go convenience store/gas station is giving free coffee and fountain drinks to guests all day on July 18 to celebrate 10 years of operation in Florida. Each Hot Coffee and Fountain Drink will be able to be redeemed at any size at all of its Florida...

knightnews.com

Comments / 0

 

orlandoweekly.com

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa is celebrating a decade in Florida with free coffee and fountain drinks. The beloved gas station chain opened its first store in the state in Orlando in 2012. Last week. they unveiled a plaque at that location on Central Florida Parkway. The chain has since grown to 250 stores in the state.
