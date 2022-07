When 42-year-old Eden Reilly visited Mexico in November 2020 — the year the world changed and the event industry collapsed — she didn’t anticipate eventually leaving behind everything she knew in Oakland and living on a farm in San Miguel de Allende, a city in the state of Guanajuato three hours north of Mexico City. But nearly two years later, she still hasn’t returned to California, nor have many other Bay Area tech workers and restaurateurs who crossed the border and started a new life there.

