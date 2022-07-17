ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports: Giants' Kadarius Toney a 'freaky athletic specimen'

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a rollercoaster rookie season. There were moments he shined and there were moments that were less representative of him as a whole.

One thing is for certain, however… When Toney gets the ball in his hands, there’s no telling what’s going to happen. He’s like a human joystick who can break ankles and make big plays all over the field.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports called that “freaky athletic” in his latest column on Year 2 players who are returning from injury.

Toney is a dazzling yards-after-the-catch play waiting to happen. He was barely fully healthy as a rookie yet managed a bulky 6.0 YAC per reception average, which tied for the eighth-highest figure among all qualifying receivers in football. That 6.0 YAC per reception figure was the same as Chris Godwin’s and Cooper Kupp’s, of course, at a much different volume.

Being dynamic with the ball in his hands is not new behavior from Toney. That was his trademark at Florida. He’s a freaky athletic specimen, too. And the Giants can’t be infected by the injury bug as badly as they were in 2021, so opposing defenses will have a fair share of legit talent to scheme to stop outside of Toney.

The former first-round pick will be viewed as one of the NFL’s most dynamic gadget-type weapons after his second season.

The Giants may have added Wan’Dale Robinson in the 2022 NFL draft, who many view as a Toney clone, but don’t expect his presence to eat into Toney’s snap count. Head coach Brian Daboll intends to feature both in his new offense and that could actually open up Toney to more production.

