ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Coughlin helped mold Giants director of football ops Ed Triggs

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6fSX_0gjjpLGp00

Shortly after being hired as the next general manager of the New York Giants, Joe Schoen set out to work revamping multiple departments. That included a significant amount of front office reshuffling.

Among those who survived the transition was director of football operations Ed Triggs.

Triggs first joined the Giants in 2003 as their assistant video director. That’s the role he held when he met Tom Coughlin in 2004 and began working side-by-side with him. And it was during that time Triggs learned what it took to be an effective worker, reliable teammate and responsible man.

“[Video] was a great learning experience,” Triggs told The Giants Huddle podcast. “You have all the video in the world at your fingertips, and it’s your to job edit it and film it. You’re embedded in the filming of these individual drills. I was a 22-year-old Giants fan when I got the job, and I’m filming defensive line drills with Michael Strahan and Keith Hamilton. It’s one of those surreal moments where you’re like, ‘Don’t get run over and make sure you keep these humongous guys in the frame.’ So that was the start of it. Then being introduced to Coach [Tom] Coughlin was the jumping off point for me in my career.

“I had heard the stories from people in Jacksonville that he was tough, he was demanding, but he was fair. So when he got hired, he needed somebody to do his presentations and his team meetings. I kind of got volunteered as the guy to do that in 2004. I’m a 22-year-old kid [at the time], I sit in Tom Coughlin’s office, it’s 7 o’clock in the morning, he’s like, ‘I need you to put these 5,000 things in a PowerPoint,’ and I had never even used PowerPoint before. And every day for 12-15 years, whatever it was, we met every morning at 7 o’clock and we developed the themes and mottos and everything that was going to try and inspire the football team.

“He taught me countless things, such as the pride when it comes to your work, that your signature is attached to anything that you do. He taught me about teamwork. He taught me about the fact that you can’t do anything by yourself, and I think that’s something that rings true in any job across the country.”

Triggs now takes the lessons he learned as a young video assistant under Coughlin and will apply them to his role as director of football ops under Schoen — a man who grinds much like Coughlin.

“On Joe’s first day, I got in at 6 o’clock in the morning to work out,” said Triggs. “I’m thinking maybe he’ll be working out and I’m going to try to beat him in. When I walked into the staff locker room, he’d finished his workout already. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It told me all I need to know about him, and that’s what I had heard from other people around the league. He’s a grinder, he’s a hard worker, but most importantly, he’s a great guy.

“That’s what I’ve come to learn over the past five months. He’s a people person. He listens to what we as a staff have to say when it comes to a topic. He’ll ask your opinion, understanding that he might not always [take] it, but all we can do is present the facts to him or give him what we feel about a contract, about a player. But he’s fair and his energy is through the roof. You don’t get up at 5 o’clock in the morning and start your day with an hour workout if you don’t have that energy and that juice.”

The Giants hope that the juice Schoen brings to the table and the lessons Triggs learned from Coughlin help lead the team back to a championship.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism

Now serving up a healthy helping of Honolulu Blue Kool-aid: NBC Sports’ Peter King. In his latest edition of Football Morning in America, King features the Detroit Lions. It’s a piece bubbling with optimism as King includes reports from an earlier trip to Lions HQ in Allen Park and snippets of interviews with head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Veteran Tryout News

With training camp almost here, the Green Bay Packers are doing some last-minute shopping. It has been reported that Green Bay tried out veteran wideout John Brown. There's no indication that a deal will get done though. Brown bounced around the NFL last season, spending time with the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details of incentives between Panthers, Baker Mayfield emerge

Baker Mayfield sacrificed quite a bit to get his chance with the Carolina Panthers this season. But there’s a way he can get it back. When the 27-year-old quarterback was shipped off back on July 6, he agreed to cut a chunk of his pay to fit the desired parameters of the deal. As far as the $18.8 million salary is covered—the Cleveland Browns are on the hook for $10.5 million, the Panthers for $4.8 million and Mayfield, essentially, for $3.5 million.
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/20/22)

It is Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players are preparing for training camp. The rookies report on Friday, and the rest of the time will be in Berea next Wednesday. Though Cade York is days away from his training camp debut, it is great to see that...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#Director Of Football#American Football#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top CB recruit earns new player comparison from Gators coach

When cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left the LSU Tigers to coach under Billy Napier at the University of Florida, many assumed the nation’s top defensive backs would follow him. That assumption came true with five-star safety Kamari Wilson in the 2022 cycle, and Raymond seems locked in on landing the highest-rated defensive player in the upcoming 2023 class, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Giants training camp preview: Offensive line

One of the key areas New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wanted to address when he took the job this offseason was the offensive line. The Giants’ offense has been pitiful the past few seasons and the line has taken the brunt of the blame from the critics. That may be about to change.
NFL
Fox News

New York Giants will wear classic blue uniforms for 2 games this season

The New York Giants may have won the offseason and they didn’t need to spend a boatload of money on free agents to do it. The legendary NFL franchise revealed on Wednesday they will use throwback jerseys for two games during the 2022 season. The so-called "Legacy Games" will be on Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 against the Washington Commanders – both at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy