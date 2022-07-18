Tutors Needed Before School Starts

We wrap up our summer in Minnesota with 12 days of non-stop fun at the Minnesota State Fair, and no matter how many times you have attended the event there is always something new to see and do. This year there are over 50 new vendors that will be selling everything from food to clothing to home goods. There are new rides to ride, new competitions to see, new shows being put on, and so much more. Here is a small taste of some of the new things that will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO