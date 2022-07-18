ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tutors Needed Before School Starts

By Jeff McMahon
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- With the start of the school year just over a month away, more than two dozen tutors are needed in the St. Cloud area. Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps will recruit...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Average Cost of School Supplies for Minnesotans Seems Hefty

I'll admit that I haven't had to worry about buying any sort of school supplies for several years. But I do see how the cost of basically everything has gone up...and in some cases significantly. And even though it is only July... end of July, it's time to think about back to school and getting your kids outfitted for the new year. This is getting to be fairly costly, but I didn't realize how costly until I saw this average price.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

District 742 Accepts Historic Donation

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Veterans Crisis Line is Transitioning

As of July 16th the Veterans Crisis Line and Suicide Prevention Line went to an additional phone number. Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jinae Plumhoff and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON for our Voices for Veterans program on WJON. Plumhoff says the additional line is "988". She says it has been added to give an easier to remember number to utilize. Plumhoff says for veterans they should dial 988 and then press 1 to be routed to those specific responders.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976. Meanwhile, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Food Shelf Challenge Is On This Month

ST. CLOUD -- An annual food shelf challenge has Catholic Charities asking for donations this month. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless have announced the eleventh annual food shelf challenge in the month of July, where every donation will be matched up to $4,000.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

New Attractions Announced for the Minnesota State Fair

We wrap up our summer in Minnesota with 12 days of non-stop fun at the Minnesota State Fair, and no matter how many times you have attended the event there is always something new to see and do. This year there are over 50 new vendors that will be selling everything from food to clothing to home goods. There are new rides to ride, new competitions to see, new shows being put on, and so much more. Here is a small taste of some of the new things that will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year:
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#Early Learning Corps
96.7 The River

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

United Way of Central Minnesota Investing $1.8 million

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota recently announced they plan to invest $1.8 million to help local organizations over the next year. President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Olness says they have three focus areas including $400,000 for health initiatives specifically addressing mental health issues. We have...
CHARITIES
96.7 The River

Report Studies Meat Processor Bottlenecks

UNDATED -- A new report paints a grim picture for area livestock processors. The report’s authors interviewed 57 small-to-medium-scale meat processing facilities in the state. They found most processors are at capacity and struggling to hire more employees. In addition, only a third of business owners had thought about...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
96.7 The River

Veterans Reminded to Call 988

ST. CLOUD -- Last weekend, every phone system in America activated 988 as an emergency mental health number. Now, veterans are now asked to use 988 to access the Veterans Crisis Line. While the old Veterans Crisis Line number will still connect veterans to mental health services, officials say dialing...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant. Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown. This has been something I've been dreaming...
CLEARWATER, MN
96.7 The River

These Are the Most Minnesota Things Ever [Gallery]

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Is ‘Minnesota Nice’ Still a Thing? How Rude is MN vs. Other States?

It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy