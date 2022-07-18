Vintage Bike Show Planned for Saturday in Holdingford

This might take the cake as the most unique fundraiser that has been set up for victims of the Randall flood that happened back in June. 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing is hosting a car wash fundraiser, but doing it in their own fun and unique way. Instead of the usual women in wet shirts and bikinis, they are having what they call a "Sexy Fat Man Car Wash":

CUSHING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO