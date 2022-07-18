Study: Depp Trolls Perpetrated One of Twitter’s ‘Worst Cases of Cyberbullying’

The author of a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family pulled no punches when giving his opinion on Markle during an interview Wednesday. British investigative writer Tom Bower—who previously wrote a biography of Prince Charles—used an interview with Sky News to accuse Markle of having “bruised” the royal family, citing her intimate Oprah Winfrey interview as a particular “disgrace” containing “so many inaccuracies and allegations of racism and that sort of thing that were untrue.” Asked if Bower would have taken the same approach to his subject if Meghan were a man, Bower pointed out that his previous 25 books had all been about men. “I think the qualities are exactly the same: narcissism, ambition, ruthlessness, victims on the way, a very hard attempt to conceal what happened in the past if it’s negative. The narrative is guided by Meghan when it’s Meghan’s story. It’s the same with Richard Branson or Boris Johnson or anyone else,” he said. In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Bower said his overall impression of Markle was that she is “very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious … but also ruthless.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO