ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Study: Depp Trolls Perpetrated One of Twitter’s ‘Worst Cases of Cyberbullying’

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 17-page report by Bot Sentinel, a research group that aims to detect misinformation and harassment on social media, revealed that Johnny Depp’s supporters perpetrated...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
TheDailyBeast

Furious Amazon Sues Thousands Over Fake Facebook Reviews

Amazon is taking aim at more than 10,000 Facebook groups after filing a lawsuit against its administrators for allegedly promoting fake reviews. The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, alleges administrators of Facebook groups requested reviews on products including camera tripods and stereos in exchange for cash or free items. Some of the groups have thousands of members, including one “Amazon Product Review” page that boasts more than 40,000 members and “allegedly offered refunds or other payment to buyers willing to leave bogus reviews,” according to CNBC. Amazon says it was necessary to file the lawsuit in order to unmask the administrators and to shut down the groups once and for all. CNBC said that while Amazon is working with Facebook on the issue, despite their efforts, “new Facebook groups offering fake reviews continue to appear.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
TheDailyBeast

BBC Pays Out $200K+ for Martin Bashir’s False Claim that Prince Charles Had Affair with the Nanny

The former nanny of Princes William and Harry, Alexandra Pettifer, who was previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, has accepted a damages payment of £200,000 ($238,000) from the BBC over “false and malicious” allegations that she had an affair with Prince Charles, became pregnant with his child and later had an abortion. The allegations were made to Princess Diana, to encourage her to be interviewed by Martin Bashir, who was not named in the statement, for the BBC’s Panorama program, but inevitably became a widespread matter of gossip in royal circles and beyond during the 1990s. A joint statement by the BBC and Pettifer said: “She felt she had to prove to others that the allegations were completely untrue by revealing highly sensitive matters, including private medical information. Sadly Diana, Princess of Wales, could not be convinced, even when incontrovertible evidence was presented.”
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Biographer Takes a Jab at 'Ruthless' Meghan Markle

The author of a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family pulled no punches when giving his opinion on Markle during an interview Wednesday. British investigative writer Tom Bower—who previously wrote a biography of Prince Charles—used an interview with Sky News to accuse Markle of having “bruised” the royal family, citing her intimate Oprah Winfrey interview as a particular “disgrace” containing “so many inaccuracies and allegations of racism and that sort of thing that were untrue.” Asked if Bower would have taken the same approach to his subject if Meghan were a man, Bower pointed out that his previous 25 books had all been about men. “I think the qualities are exactly the same: narcissism, ambition, ruthlessness, victims on the way, a very hard attempt to conceal what happened in the past if it’s negative. The narrative is guided by Meghan when it’s Meghan’s story. It’s the same with Richard Branson or Boris Johnson or anyone else,” he said. In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Bower said his overall impression of Markle was that she is “very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious … but also ruthless.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

YouTube Says It Will Vanish ‘False Claims’ About Abortion

YouTube announced Thursday that it will remove a video from its platform if it “provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety.” Social media platforms have been deluged with disinformation about abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. YouTube said it will be relying on medical guidance from health authorities and will also include a panel with links to such information with abortion-related videos and search results.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Cyberbullying
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy